'Frustration' inside Buckingham Palace over Meghan Markle, Harry's first joint appearance in UK

Prince Harry and Meghan are no longer working members of the royal family

A royal expert has claimed that there is ‘frustration’ inside Buckingham Palace as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visited several charities in a manner resembling an official royal engagement.

Speaking to the Fox News Digital, royal expert Kinsey Schofield has made these claims citing the palace insiders.

The sources told the expert Harry and Meghan are no longer working members of the royal family and "King Charles recently reminded his government that the Sussexes are private citizens.”

However, the royal couple appear ‘increasingly determined to recreate the optics of royal life without the responsibilities that come with it.”

The expert said the charitable visits, the appearances, the photographers of Meghan Markle and Harry is ‘royal theatre without royal authority.’

Schofield continued, "Royal engagements aren't just photo opps.

"There's diplomacy involved. There's soft power. Working royals represent the sovereign, strengthen relationships and serve the interests of the country. Harry and Meghan appear more interested in faking the image of royalty than embracing its purpose. They can imitate the engagement, but they can't replicate the authority or constitutional significance."

Nearly nine years after Meghan made her royal debut alongside Harry in Nottingham, they have returned to where their royal journey together began.

On Thursday, Harry and Meghan arrived to cheers from a crowd, taking about 15 minutes to make their way inside the Community Recording Studio (CRS) as they stopped to greet well-wishers.