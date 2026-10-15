Phil Collins addresses potential awkward run-in with Oasis as feud rumors swirl

Phil Collins has addressed the criticism he has received over the years from Noel Gallagher, ahead of a potentially awkward run-in at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony.

Both Phil and Oasis are being inducted into the Hall in November, with this being the second time for Phil, after his band Genesis was honoured in 2010, alongside fellow artists including Wu-Tang Clan, Sade and Joy Division/New Order.

“There’s a lunch that happens before the ceremony. Just the inductees and a guest. So I will get a chance to be in a small room with them,” Collins told the Observer in his latest interview.

The In the Air Tonight star insisted that he has nothing against the Gallagher brothers, “The whole thing has got to comical levels… I’m sure they’ll brush it off, as if nothing happened.”

Phil also acknowledged that he was “everything that Noel and Liam would probably dislike. I’m soft as a person,” he said. “Musically, I’m not edgy… So, I understand it. But it’s got a life of its own now. So, yeah, we’ll see.”

Noel has taken multiple swipes at Phil, perhaps most famously when he described the drummer as “the antichrist of music” after Oasis broke through in 1994 with their debut album, Definitely Maybe.

“We’re gonna get rid of Phil Collins and Sting,” Noel declared. “We’ve got to get in the charts and stamp them out. I want the severed head of Phil Collins in my fridge by the end of this decade. And if I haven’t, I’ll be a failure.”

Noel continued to take swipes at Phil in interviews over the years even encouraging people to vote Labour in the general election to stop Collins, who then lived in Switzerland, from moving back to the UK in 1997.

“If the Conservatives get in, Phil Collins is threatening to come back and live here. And let's face it, none of us want that,” he told The Guardian at that time.

While Phil did eventually hit back, dismissing Oasis as “rude, horrible… and not as talented as they think” in an interview with the Irish Examiner in 2005, but until recently he had mostly ignored their remarks.

However, his daughter, Emily in Paris star Lily Collins, did apparently confront Liam Gallagher backstage at the 2007 Live Earth charity concert when she was a teenager, asking him, “Why do you hate my dad?”

Recalling the encounter, Phil Collins said that Liam responded casually, “I don’t hate anybody, love.”