'Embarrassed' Princess Eugenie, Beatrice secretly meet Sarah Ferguson in UK

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice are very 'embarrassed'

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie have secretly held meeting with their mother Sarah Ferguson at her new home in Britain, a royal expert has claimed.

Speaking to the Hello! magazine, royal expert Phil Dampier has claimed that both York sisters have visited their mother at her new rental home.

The expert, citing the sources said, "Friends tell me they have both been to see her at her new house in the past couple of weeks.”

“I don't think they want to be seen with her in public at the moment, and she probably realises it's not a good idea either, but behind the scenes they are talking and trying to be supportive."

The expert further said Eugenie and Beatrice are very ‘embarrassed’ and are obviously sort of ‘reevaluating their own lives and their own contacts’ and the things they get involved with because they don't want to be tainted by scandal.

“But I don't think the relationship is quite as close as it used to be, certainly,” the expert added.

He added, "I think the days of them being the tripod and inseparable have been fragmented. They have grown up and gone their own ways a bit, and they've got their separate lives and separate families."

The report further says, Andrew’s former wife has started renting a new home in the UK after nearly a year away in light of the Epstein scandal.