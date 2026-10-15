King Charles faces protest outside Welsh parliament

Anti-monarchy activists on Thursday staged a protest outside the Welsh parliament ahead of King Charles’s address at the ceremonial opening of the house.

Police issued a Section 14 notice against a number of very noisy protesters, who drowned out the official welcome of The King and Queen at the Welsh Senedd.

Commenting on the demonstration, journalist Cameron Walker said, It’s a difficult balance between defending protest rights, and not disrupting the public’s right to welcome their monarch.

Protestors greeted Charles with a large banner reading 'Abolish the Monarchy' and placards showing Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and the late Virginia Giuffre.

Organised by the anti-monarchy group Republic, this was the first protest since a court ruled on the legality of search warrants used during Andrew's arrest.

Republic have called for the investigation into Andrew to continue unimpeded and for a full enquiry to be held into what Charles and William knew and when.

The group claims it's initial police report led to the arrest of Andrew earlier this year.

King Charles’s address comes days after it was reported that he provided $1.98 ‌million to help settle repair costs on the mansion where his younger brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, lived before he was forced out over his ties with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.



