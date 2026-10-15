Kate Middleton 'deliberately humiliated' Meghan Markle without saying a single word?

“The message Meghan heard was crystal clear"

A royal expert has claimed that Meghan Markle is convinced Kate Middleton ‘deliberately humiliated’ her by taking Princess Charlotte on the London Underground.

Kate surprised fellow commuters with her daughter Princess Charlotte when they took a rare ride on London’s subway system during a mother-daughter outing as Harry and Meghan continue battling over security in Britain.

Citing the sources, the insiders told royal expert Rob Shuter for his Naughty But Nice substack, “Meghan believes Catherine knew exactly what she was doing.”

Meghan and Harry, who have moved back to Britain, say the country is too dangerous for their children Archie and Lilibet, then Kate casually takes Charlotte on the Tube.

“Meghan sees that as a calculated slap in the face.”

The Princess of Wales and her daughter 11-year-old Charlotte were photographed riding London’s Elizabeth line over the weekend.

But insiders say Archie and Lilibet doting mother believes the timing was no coincidence.

“The message Meghan heard was crystal clear: If Catherine can take her daughter on public transport, why can’t you?” the source explains to Rob.

The royal source says Meghan Markle thinks Kate was trying to make Harry and herself look ‘ridiculous’ without saying a single word.