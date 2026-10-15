Russell Brand accuser breaks silence over PTSD from assault at rape trial

Russell Brand’s trial for rape is currently ongoing and one of the accusers claimed having PTSD and nightmares of ‘being pregnant’ after the comedian allegedly raped her.

The women claimed the assault happened after a Labour Party conference recalling that she was left feeling “dirty” and afraid she may be pregnant in the aftermath of the alleged attack.

She broke down in tears as she detailed feeling “frightened” of Brand when they were alone together in a hotel room in 1999 and afterwards she felt she was to blame for the alleged rape.

She told police she kept quiet about the incident for years as she saw Brand becoming “more and more famous.”

The 51-year-old was performing at a cabaret show at the 1999 conference in Bournemouth when he met the woman and went back to her hotel room, Southwark Crown Court heard on Thursday.

She told police she thought Brand was gay and did not pose a threat when they first met, and she claims he stripped off their clothes and forced her into sex when they got to the hotel.

“He knew exactly what he was doing” she told police, in a video recorded interview played in court. “He wanted to have sex that night and I was there.”

She recalled being “frightened” and thinking “what on earth have I got into” when a shirtless Brand made her take photos of him before the alleged attack. “It made me feel so dirty and I thought it was my fault… but in those days it was your fault, it was always your fault.”

She added that she was “having nightmares” about the possibility of being pregnant.

Brand denies all the charges – three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault, and one count of indecent assault.

He was supported by his wife Laura Gallacher at court on Monday and Wednesday, but was apparently not at proceedings on Thursday.

There was no sign of her when Brand arrived at court ahead of the resumption of the trial on Thursday morning.

The court has heard Brand was part of a comedy troupe putting on a show at the Bournemouth conference in September 1999.

Opening the case against Brand on Wednesday, prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones KC called him a “sexual predator” who was “ruthless, calculated and manipulative” towards women.

The original investigation against Russell Brand began back in 2023 on the charges of three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault, and one count of indecent assault, all of which he has vehemently denied.