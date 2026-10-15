Prince Harry and Meghan's Nottingham welcome sparks backlash

The warm welcome for Harry and Meghan during their first joint appearance in the UK since their return has drawn criticism from some media commentators and on social media.

Videos and pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex being greeted by crowds in Nottingham prompted negative comments from a number of users on X.

Commenting on their welcome video, a user wrote," The pretend Royal Engagement of it all. I wonder if they paid people to be in the crowds?". Another wrote, "The narcissist’s insatiable appetite for worship clearly isn’t gone."

However, Meghan's fans were excited to see the Duchess with Prince Harry in the UK. One fan wrote, "Our Duchess is the sweetest, kindest, most beautiful soul anyone could ever meet. Stunningly beautiful inside and out.

"Wonderful reception for Harry and Meghan in Nottingham this morning - I was so lucky to be able to talk to Meghan and give her flowers," said another.

During her first joint appearance with Prince Harry in the UK, Meghan Markle was asked if she was happy to be back in the UK .

According to Hello! the Duchess of Sussex “turned with a smile, replying that she was happy.”

Harry and Meghan appeared together in public on Thursday for the first time since they made a surprise return to Britain, ‌returning to the city where they made their maiden joint official engagement nine years ago.

Harry, the younger son of King Charles, and Meghan shocked the monarch and other members of the royal family when they relocated from California to England two months ago with their children Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5.

In their first joint public outing since then, the couple returned to Nottingham in central England which they visited in 2017, shortly after it ⁠was announced they were getting married.

They began by visiting a recording studio run by a youth and community charity which has received support from a £1.1 million ($1.46 million) donation announced by Harry last year.

Later they were to visit a charity which tackles food poverty run by a group called Himmah to which Meghan donated £10,000 from sales of a cookbook released to raise funds in the wake of London's Grenfell Tower fire disaster.

The engagements concluded with a visit to another charity the couple have backed which supports young people and is linked to their previous visit in 2017.