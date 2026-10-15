Meghan Markle, Harry pushing to 'reclaim spotlight' they left behind

Royal expert said about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's outing, "It's definitely a reboot — a pseudo royal reboot"

A royal expert has claimed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are pushing to ‘reclaim the spotlight’ they left behind after stepping down as senior royals.

Talking to the Fox News Digital, royal expert Helena Chard said, "They are pushing to reclaim the spotlight they left behind."

"It's definitely a reboot — a pseudo royal reboot."

The royal expert made these remarks as Harry and his wife Meghan on Thursday carried out their first joint engagement since their surprise move back to the UK in August.

The royal couple, who left Britain and quit royal duties in 2020 amid a bitter royal family feud, chatted and joked with well-wishers who greeted them in the central English city of Nottingham.

Meghan and Harry began by visiting a recording studio run by a youth and community charity which has received support from a £1.1 million ($1.46 million) donation announced by Harry last year.

Later, they were to visit a charity which tackles food poverty run by a group called Himmah to which Meghan donated £10,000 from sales of a cookbook released to raise funds in the wake of London's Grenfell Tower fire disaster.

The engagements conclude with a visit to another charity the couple have backed which supports young people and is linked to their previous visit in 2017.