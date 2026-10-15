Rod Stewart faces major ‘wake-up call’ over health

Rod Stewart’s health issues took centre stage following the tour cancellation announcement.

Concerns emerged after the 81-year-old musician decided to step away from touring due to health concerns with sources saying that the break could help protect his health, as per Radar Online.

The announcement follows after a heart procedure that led him to cancel scheduled performances of his 2026 One Last Time tour and planned for the upcoming Final Encore tour in 2027.

A health specialist Dr. Gabe Mirkin expressed his fears by saying, "At his age and with his health history, he needs to get away from the life of a rock star – if he wants to stay alive."

Moreover, a source told the outlet that those close to Rod may finally be seeing a major change in his priorities, stating, "That was a huge wake-up call for Rod."

"His family and friends have been begging him to slow down for years – and the fact that he's now going to stop altogether says everything about how serious the situation is," the source noted.

While, Dr. Gabe Mirkin added, "There is evidence that while stents may prevent heart attacks, they also increase the chance of internal bleeding and strokes."

Another health commentator, Dr. Stuart Fischer claimed, "A lifetime of partying will always take its toll in the end."

"I would recommend he doesn't even sniff alcohol," Dr. Mirkin further added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Rod Stewart has faced health issues including, cancer in 2016 and recent heart problem.