Sophia Bush reveals how Brooke Davis came to life in 'One Tree Hill'

In her forthcoming memoir, And I Will Tell You Mine: Notes From a Life in Progress, Sophia Bush discusses her well-known role as Brooke Davis in the teen drama One Tree Hill.



After nine seasons on the show, from 2003 to 2012, the actress opened up about what happened behind the scenes.

An excerpt of the book, obtained in a report in Variety, stated, "ONE TREE HILL WASN’T SUPPOSED TO HAPPEN THE WAY IT DID."

Bush, then, shared, "The show, which had originally been written as a feature film, was called Ravens at first."

That said, the One Tree Hill original cast members, the star said, were each facing emotionally private matters.

"The four leads—Peyton Sawyer, Lucas Scott, Nathan Scott, and Haley James—were all going through an inordinate amount of tough stuff, including dead parents, abandonment, financial struggles, narcissistic abuse, public pressure, and private loneliness."

Still, the network liked the pilot episode and gave it the green light. "The network liked what it saw in the pilot episode and picked up the series."

But according to Bush, producer Joe Davola told her that an upbeat character is required, as others' ones are suffering from quite a bit of depression in their personal lives.

She shared, Thus, Brooke Davis was born. Well, sort of. Her original name was Tara."

"But before they could figure out what her name would be, they needed to figure out who would play her."

One Tree Hill initially aired on The WB, then it moved on to The CW.