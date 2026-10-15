Charlie Puth reveals one parenting task he struggles with most
Charlie Puth’s ‘hard’ time as a new dad revealed
Charlie Puth shared one messy parenting task he struggles with.
On Thursday, October 15, the new dad opened up about the messier side of fatherhood and admitted that he is struggling with diaper changes, on his official instagram handle.
“Still having a have a hard time changing the poopy diapers,” the father of one wrote in the caption.
The posted carousel featured a sweet moment of Charlie sitting with his baby on his lap while in another he appeared to be sleeping on a sofa as the baby played on the floor.
Previously, in a joint post on their respective Instagram pages, the parents disclosed their newly born’s name, with a caption "Hey Jude.”
While, one photo featured a handwritten note, which stated, "Playing Jude 'In My Life' by The Beatles."
"He drank over 30ml of formula! A new record," the note read.
It is pertinent to mention here that Charlie Puth got married to Brooke Sansone on September 7, 2024, at Charlie’s family house in Montecito, Calif, before welcoming their only baby boy on March 13, 2026.
However, Before their baby’s arrival, Charlie appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and made an adorable confession about his baby.
"I hope baby likes music because it's the only thing I'm good at," he said at the time.
-
RJ Mitte died before seeing the final cut of his last film
-
Khloe Kardashian makes surprising confession about third baby
-
Timothée Chalamet hints at darker Paul Atreides in 'Dune: Part III'
-
Marvel TV boss on whether 'Wonder Man' could return like 'Daredevil' after cancellation
-
Sophia Bush reveals how Brooke Davis came to life in 'One Tree Hill'
-
Rod Stewart faces major ‘wake-up call’ over health
-
'Palace can't stop them': Meghan Markle, Prince Harry thrilled over stunning victory
-
Prince Harry and Meghan's Nottingham welcome sparks backlash
-
Meghan Markle, Harry pushing to 'reclaim spotlight' they left behind
-
King Charles, Queen Camilla face Wales protest as Harry and Meghan greeted by crowds
-
Kate Middleton 'deliberately humiliated' Meghan Markle without saying a single word?
-
Russell Brand accuser breaks silence over PTSD from assault at rape trial