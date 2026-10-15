Charlie Puth reveals one parenting task he struggles with most

Charlie Puth reveals one parenting task he struggles with

Charlie Puth shared one messy parenting task he struggles with.

On Thursday, October 15, the new dad opened up about the messier side of fatherhood and admitted that he is struggling with diaper changes, on his official instagram handle.

“Still having a have a hard time changing the poopy diapers,” the father of one wrote in the caption.

The posted carousel featured a sweet moment of Charlie sitting with his baby on his lap while in another he appeared to be sleeping on a sofa as the baby played on the floor.

Previously, in a joint post on their respective Instagram pages, the parents disclosed their newly born’s name, with a caption "Hey Jude.”

While, one photo featured a handwritten note, which stated, "Playing Jude 'In My Life' by The Beatles."

"He drank over 30ml of formula! A new record," the note read.

It is pertinent to mention here that Charlie Puth got married to Brooke Sansone on September 7, 2024, at Charlie’s family house in Montecito, Calif, before welcoming their only baby boy on March 13, 2026.

However, Before their baby’s arrival, Charlie appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and made an adorable confession about his baby.

"I hope baby likes music because it's the only thing I'm good at," he said at the time.