Timothée Chalamet hints at darker Paul Atreides in 'Dune: Part III'

Fans often describe Paul Atreides as an 'anti-hero'. However, the actor behind the role in Dune, Timothée Chalamet, says his character is more than that in the upcoming installment.



According to the actor, Atredis in Dune 3 may not be easily redeemed as he battles paranoia and isolation.

In his view, the third instalment increasingly blurs the line between hero and anti-hero. Regarding Atredis, Chalament said in an interview with Empire Magazine, “That phrase ‘anti-hero’ gets thrown around a little too loosely perhaps, but it’s fantastic to chew on as an actor, where it’s not purely redemptive."

The evolution of Paul, Chalament said, is key to the upcoming chapter of Dune, as the actor said the protagonist's identity sharply changed in Dune 3.

“[Part 3 is] its own beast. It’s its own story, its own siege, its own hail of paranoid isolation,” he shared.

Meanwhile, the logline of Dune: Part III said, "Set 17 years after seizing the Imperium as a ruthless Emperor, Paul Atreides must face the destructive consequences of his reign, brewing rebellions, visions of imperial collapse, and a deep conspiracy centred around Chani. "

Dune: Part III opens in cinemas on Dec. 18.