RJ Mitte died before seeing the final cut of his last film

Cassi, the title of the film, RJ Mitte thought he had finished, but it turned out to be his last; more importantly, he reportedly never got to see the final cut because he died before seeing it.



But producer Josh Webber told TMZ that the Breaking Bad star watched a rough cut of his upcoming movie but did not live to see the final product.

Part of Mitte's filming on Cassi, Webber said, was completed in 2023. However, a string of issues delayed the production.

Meanwhile, Mitte's co-star Aaron Paul paid tribute to him on Instagram.

Sharing the late actor's old video on mental health awareness, Paul wrote in the caption, "You have always been an inspiration for so many. I am so sorry you were hurting, my friend."

"I wish we knew. You constantly had a smile on your face, and you took every single challenge that was given to you with such confidence and grace," the actor noted.

It is worth noting that before his suicide, the report in TMZ stated that Suarez and RJ Mitte were together as they became engaged on October 10, 2025.