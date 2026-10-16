Angelina Jolie gets ‘emotional’ over kids’ future plans

Angelina Jolie’s kids spit over where to live.

According to Radar Online, Angelina is feeling “very emotional” as her children spread their wings and are making their own plans for the future.

Notably, her biological children, whom she shares with her former-husband, Brad Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Knox Jolie-Pitt and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt want to remain in Los Angeles while, her adopted, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Pax Jolie-Pitt, and Zahara Jolie-Pitt are said to prefer the East Coast.

Meanwhile, the Oscar winner has sold her luxurious LA house for $24.75million and is said to be preparing to move overseas.

Now, insiders revealed to the outlet that "The hard part is that most of her kids will not be coming with her."

A source shared a different perspective by saying, "Angelina is happy that they're making their own lives and she will of course come back to the States to visit them."

"But it's still going to be a huge adjustment. She's very emotional about it," they acknowledged.

Speaking about the acclaimed actress’ overseas plans, the source noted, "Angie is serious about creating a base in Europe, and making films over there too."

"People in England and France love her, and they show up when she's in a movie," they added.

This comes amid ongoing legal battle with her kid’s father, over a French Winery, "The case is set to go to trial in February," insiders revealed.

"But in the meantime, Brad's pushing very aggressively for all sorts of documents. The whole thing is still causing her piles of stress." they continued, "There's no doubt there's a ton on the line here financially."

"If Angelina loses, it could really sink her," they further claimed.