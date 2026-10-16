Prince Harry gets ‘fair amount phone calls’ with King Charles

Prince Harry and King Charles are constantly in touch after his return to the UK.



The Duke of Sussex, who has not got a chance to meet his father as much as he wants to, is regularly speaking on phone with His Majesty.

Roya Nikkhah, royal editor at The Sunday Times, reveals: "We know that one of the main reasons Harry and Meghan moved back was because he really wants to spend more time with his father," reports the Express.

"The King is still receiving cancer treatment. We're told by the palace, there's a very positive direction of travel for his health, but he's still receiving cancer treatment at the age of 77."

She notes: "He hasn't seen his father since he's been back. The King's been out in Scotland a lot, but he has been down a few times. We're told they're speaking on the phone, a fair amount, I understand, and I'm told actually that relationship is getting better."

She says: "But the rest of the Royal Family, I'm not aware that he has seen any other members of the Royal Family yet since he's been back, and it doesn't feel like they've been welcomed back with arms wide open."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.