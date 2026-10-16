Kanye West targets multiple categories at 2027 Grammy Awards

A few years ago, Kanye West was shunned by the industry due to his anti-Semitic controversies. Now, it appears he is right back there.



One example is Ye's submission for consideration at the 2027 Grammys. According to Complex, the rapper is aiming to compete in several categories.

Here is the list below:

Album of the Year: Bully (deluxe edition)

Best Rap Album: Bully (deluxe edition)

Best Album Cover: Bully (deluxe edition)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: Bully (deluxe edition)

Record of the Year: Father with Travis Scott

Song of the Year: Father with Travis Scott

Best Rap Song: Father with Travis Scott

Best Music Video: Father with Travis Scott

Best Melodic Rap Performance: I Can't Wait with Ms Lauryn Hill

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: All the Love” featuring Andre Troutman

Best Rap Performance: King

That said, West already has 24 Grammys and over 70 nominations.

Meanwhile, it is unclear whether the rapper is invited to the 2027 award show because he has not been for the past year.

Even at the time, an insider told U.S. Sun, “The Grammys will never give Kanye tickets again. He is not welcome."

This referred to the stunt West pulled alongside his wife, Bianca Censori, on the red carpet at the 2025 Grammys.