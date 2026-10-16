Kanye West targets multiple categories at 2027 Grammy Awards
Kanye West already has over three dozen Grammy wins
A few years ago, Kanye West was shunned by the industry due to his anti-Semitic controversies. Now, it appears he is right back there.
One example is Ye's submission for consideration at the 2027 Grammys. According to Complex, the rapper is aiming to compete in several categories.
Here is the list below:
- Album of the Year: Bully (deluxe edition)
- Best Rap Album: Bully (deluxe edition)
- Best Album Cover: Bully (deluxe edition)
- Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: Bully (deluxe edition)
- Record of the Year: Father with Travis Scott
- Song of the Year: Father with Travis Scott
- Best Rap Song: Father with Travis Scott
- Best Music Video: Father with Travis Scott
- Best Melodic Rap Performance: I Can't Wait with Ms Lauryn Hill
- Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: All the Love” featuring Andre Troutman
- Best Rap Performance: King
That said, West already has 24 Grammys and over 70 nominations.
Meanwhile, it is unclear whether the rapper is invited to the 2027 award show because he has not been for the past year.
Even at the time, an insider told U.S. Sun, “The Grammys will never give Kanye tickets again. He is not welcome."
This referred to the stunt West pulled alongside his wife, Bianca Censori, on the red carpet at the 2025 Grammys.
-
Ana de Armas appears to hard-launch romance with Venezuelan singer after Tom Cruise split
-
Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West hits back at ‘demonic’ accusations
-
Queen Elizabeth II car number plate was ‘cheeky joke’ from husband
-
Senior Royals are switching teams after Andrew legal win
-
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie ditching ‘double act’ for Royal future
-
Ben Affleck warns about what happens when Hollywood punishes risk-taking
-
Meghan Markle Nottingham outfit is ‘diplomatic’ nod to Kate Middleton
-
Al Pacino dubbed 'a force of nature' as he is named for a lifetime honour