Judge rules on a key question in Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez’s custody dispute

A judge has ruled that Halle Berry’s son, Maceo, 13, can testify in her custody dispute with ex-husband Olivier Martinez.

However, the ruling has a limit. His testimony will be “limited to the request for an issuance of a restraining order.”

Martinez, 60, is seeking a restraining order against Berry, 60, for himself and Maceo. He was granted a temporary one earlier this month.

Berry had objected earlier this week. She argued that Martinez was dismissing other witnesses who were present on Sept. 26, including her daughter, Nahla, 18, and her fiancé, Van Hunt.

She said Martinez had been discussing the allegations and his own testimony with Maceo, who has been mostly in his care for two weeks. She asked the court not to place “substantial weight” on his testimony, calling him a “coached and manipulated child.” Martinez’s lawyer has denied the coaching claim.

Martinez wrote that Maceo wants to address the court “to provide his side of the story,” and that he should have a chance to have his “voice heard.” He said preventing it could stop Maceo from reporting problems in the future.

The dispute began October 1, when Martinez accused Berry of physically abusing Maceo on September 26 and filed for sole custody.

He also alleged other instances of abuse in recent years. Berry denies it. “I have never physically, emotionally, or otherwise abused Maceo,” she wrote in a declaration.