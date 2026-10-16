North West breaks silence on controversial facial piercings after online backlash

North West has clarified the biggest misconception circulating online about her controversial facial piercings.

The eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West recently made a TikTok livestream with her mom on Thursday.

During the stream, the 13-year-old was seen with four facial piercings out of which two were on her upper cheek and two were on the bridge of her nose.

For a moment, North came near the camera and while pointing at her piercings said, “Guys, these piercings are not real," as per a screen recording of the live stream posted on X.

She pointed at cheek piercings and stated, “I change them so much that you guys think it’s real."

Kim then joined the conversation, saying, “Yeah, how do people think that they’re real? If they’re all different, all the time.”

“Like every day,” North noted.

Then the SKIMS founder asked North about her favorite piercings. She replied, “I love a bridge. I want a bridge so bad, but if I actually pierced it — I’m not allowed to get a piercing until, like, you guys, we’ll see — but a bridge piercing, the scarring is so crazy."

Hinting at her future plans if she ever gonna get them permanent, North added, “It’s so crazy, but I don’t know. I might risk it when I’m older."

Kim expressed her disagreement with her decision while slowly nodding her head in the background.

“And I really want cheeks," North noted.

Kim responded, “We can glue on for now.”

During the livestream, North also addressed the criticism of her bold fashion and people calling her fashion choice "demonic."

North clapped back, “Stop saying I’m demonic. No, I’m not. Just because I like to dress this way, don’t judge a book by its cover.”

Kim remarked, “Yeah, I feel like people say that because of the black grills and just, like, piercings and stuff.”