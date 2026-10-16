Carrot Top gears up for Las Vegas residency comeback post suicide attempt

Carrot Top is set to return to his Las Vegas residency after his suicide attempt last month.

Tickets to see the stand-up comedian, whose real name is Scott Christopher Thompson, at the Luxor Hotel and Casino went back on sale yesterday for shows that begin from October 19.

Thompson started his long-standing residency back in 2005.

As per Page Six, he was hospitalised on September 18 after he was found unconscious near the pool in his backyard following a welfare check, according to a police report.

Thompson's manager requested the welfare check shortly after ending a phone conversation with his client about an ongoing legal battle with Thompson's former opening act, singer Brian Evans.

Evans allegedly threatened to release a sexually explicit video of Thompson if he wasn't paid a $500,000 (£377,000) settlement, court documents revealed.

According to the police report, Thompson's manager claimed the comedian expressed concern about the allegations against him and texted "Done" shortly after hanging up the phone.

Carrot Top was spotted for the first time since his suicide attempt attending a church service at a Catholic church in Las Vegas on October 4.

Meanwhile, Brian Evans has denied the allegations against him in a statement to Page Six, alleging that the video was "deleted a long time ago" and added that he was "sorry that Scott apparently did something to hurt himself."