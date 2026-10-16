Raven-Symoné backs Kelly Clarkson after Brooklyn store incident

Raven-Symoné has come forward in defense of Kelly Clarkson amid the ongoing dispute between the singer and Brooklyn-based store Art of Play.

“I think that it is unfair that just because she has that many followers she’s not allowed to express how she feels about what happened to her,” the 40-year-old actress said during the latest episode of The View.

Raven-Symoné then reflected on the viral moment when she pushed aside on the red carpet at the Zoolander 2 premiere to make room for reality star Kendall Jenner.

“When I was on The View back in 2016, I explained something that I felt disrespected on the red carpet and it went viral cause people were like ‘Raven that’s not what happened,’ when they watched the video," she continued.

The actress added that she empathizes with Kelly.

“And I would say to those watching me and to those listening to Kelly, our experience about the situation may not resonate with you the same way it resonated with me,” Raven-Symoné explained. “You don’t know my past, you don’t know what I’ve been through.”

For those unaware, Kelly recently made headlines after claiming that she was “treated like Julia Roberts’ character in Pretty Woman” while she was shopping in a Brooklyn-based store.

The Stronger hitmaker wished to purchase an animatronic bird named, Molly. However, the shop staff informed her that the specific model was not for sale.