Inside Meghan Markle’s war room: What’s happening & more

Not even Meghan’s own agent, who once represented her in Hollywood has stayed on team-Meg and finally, the truth about this sting, and the past it represents has been brought to the surface.

The rumour itself is part of some inside scoops gathered by well placed sources. They say the Duchess really just wants to “to duck her head down and give up” because its “almost unheard of” that she been ‘derided’ by a guy who once served as her agent and made a substantial amount of money for.

The entire thing has even gotten to a point where the source admitted to Heat, “it certainly doesn’t feel good; she’s only human.” However, despite wanting to Meghan seems to have no interest in actually giving up. Because her Hollywood surrporters are still alive, and kicking and thus her ‘game plan’ is “to focus her energy on those people rather than wasting her time worrying about people that clearly don’t like or appreciate her.”

Before signing off the insider also said, “the goal right now is to find something that films in the U.K. while she’s there, but ultimately she wants to be a success in America; that’s what will bring her the most satisfaction. She says living a happy life is the best revenge, and for her that includes continuing to follow her Hollywood dreams.”