Meghan Markle's latest warning to Prince Harry raises eyebrows

Meghan Markle has reportedly informed her husband, Prince Harry, that she will not return to a relentless schedule of public appearances in Britain.

According to royal experts, the Duchess of Sussex insists that her new life in Britain "should primarily revolve around her children, business interests, and her aspirations related to acting."

"Meghan intends to make relatively few public appearances while Harry concentrates on philanthropy and charitable causes – and she has given him an ultimatum saying leaving her out of his plans to do them is one of the conditions of her remaining with him in Britain," the source told RadarOnline.

The insider further said, "This distinction reflects the couple's very different professional ambitions, with the Duchess prioritizing motherhood, her lifestyle company As Ever, and a potential return to acting instead of becoming a 'faux royal.'"

"Her and Harry's joint charitable appearances will be very limited and are likely to center around a handful annually, rather than becoming a regular feature of their working lives back in the UK," a tipster added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Harry and Meghan returned to Britain in August after spending six years in the United States.