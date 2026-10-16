Fight ignites: 'William put your sick father’s wishes ahead of your own stubbornness!’

Behind closed doors, the relationship between the heir and his father do not seem to be going well and rumour has it, Kate is being pulled into the mix, whether she likes it or not.

Now for those unversed with what this is about, the ongoing issue that’s sparking this heated exchange between Prince William and the King revolves around Prince Harry, who has been working reconciliation efforts behind the scenes – while the King reportedly feels it’s a good idea to let bygones by bygones, William isn’t having it.

In light of this a well-placed source came forward to Heat World and gave some detailed insights.

According to their findings, the King “repeatedly let it be known” that this is what he wants, and while he’s in no mood to ‘force’ William, “the assumption was that William would comply out of respect” and “as everyone can see, that has not happened, which is disappointing for Kate, too.”

As for Kate’s position in all this, the source explains that she “really believed” William “would have the maturity to put his sick father’s wishes ahead of his own stubbornness.” Reason being she “wholeheartedly believes” making Charles ‘happy’ should be a priority, especially “at this stage of his life.”

However, Prince William holds a different point of view, according to the same insider. They’ve explained “William says Kate is asking him to forgive the unforgivable,” and “it annoys the hell out of him that she’s pushing him to do something he’s so against.”

Before signing off they also admitted, “he’s getting enough of that from his father. But whatever his feelings, there’s no denying the pressure is building for him to back down. Even his own wife isn’t willing to let this go on forever.”

Now for those unaware, this royal is none other than Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. A man who faces a police case for his alleged hand in misconduct while in public office, and is even facing social prosecution for being pals with a convicted child sex offender.