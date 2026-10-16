Mauricio Umansky reveals his true feelings about ex-wife Kyle Richards

Mauricio Umansky reveals his true feeling about ex-wife Kyle Richards

Mauricio Umansky has finally revealed where he stands with ex-Kyle Richards three years after their divorce.

In a new interview with E! News, the 56-year-old businessman shared that he and Kyle are still friends despite their separation.

"Kyle and I are great friends, that's the bottom line," said Mauricio. "Obviously we have not filed yet. But to all of these separations that people go through, do it with dignity."

Although the relationship between Mauricio and Kyle may no longer be romantic, the TV stars will always consider each other family.

"She and I had a relationship for 30 years," the real state mogul noted. "She's my best friend, she's the mother of my kids, we loved each other, we love each other."

During the interview, Mauricio acknowledged that there are downsides to going through a public breakup.

"It's not fun, everybody asking and wondering," said Mauricio.

"If we can teach anybody anything," the TV personality explained, "it's how to do it with elegance and dignity and have respect for each other."

It is worth mentioning here that Mauricio and Kyle parted ways in July 2023 after 27 years of marriage.