Selena Gomez gets candid about marriage advice by Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez thinks Taylor Swift gives "better" marriage advice than she could.

The Rare Beauty founder married Benny Blanco in September 2025, and in July this year, the couple were among the 1,000 guests in attendance when the Patient Zero singer tied the knot with Travis Kelce at New York's Madison Square Garden.

But the Only Murders in the Building actress insisted she didn't need to pass any relationship tips to the newlyweds.

Asked if she had offered Taylor any marriage advice, Selena laughed to Entertainment Tonight, “I don’t need to! I think she’s probably the best to give me that.”

While specific details about Taylor and Travis' wedding haven't been made public, the 36-year-old pop star gave a speech at Selena and Benny's celebrations.

The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker previously revealed her speech reflected on the early days of her friendship with Selena, who she met when they were dating Joe and Nick Jonas respectively.

Speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Taylor revealed, "I did do some light teasing about the way that we used to dress in 2008, the year that we met.”

"'Cause we met when we were teenagers in 2008, it was quite a year. Let me tell you. And so I talked a little bit about 2008,” Taylor added. "I talked about how happy I am for her and how beautiful it's been to get to be part of her life."

Taylor explained that rather than referencing her own relationship with Travis, she kept the focus on her friend. "I did not make it about me.”

"I got to see her be the most elegant, gorgeous, not only bride, but just vision that I've ever seen in my life. I've never seen anything so beautiful as her on her wedding day,” Taylor gushed.

Selena previously revealed she had inspired two of Taylor's songs, Dorothea, from her 2020 album Evermore, and an unreleased track called Family.

Speaking on Benny's Friends Keep Secrets podcast, she said, "Dorothea is about me. I feel like a lot of huge moments that were self-defining, from relationships to family to love to hate, all of it in between—we were figuring it out because I was 15 and she was 18..."

"There's [also] this song that Taylor wrote about us and it was called Family. It was over, easily, a decade ago, insinuating in the lyrics, without quoting, it is basically saying you have these amazing dreams. You want to be in a movie, in every crowd I see you,” Selena mentioned.

"Then her part was, you believe in my stupid dreams, like playing stadiums. Now, when I listen to those songs, both of those things have happened for us. And that's really sweet because back then, she was just like, 'I wrote this song about us and it was just our story,' and it was the sweetest thing,” Selena Gomez concluded on her bond with Taylor Swift.