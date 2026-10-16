Sir Tom Jones rules out 'The Voice' comeback after 'messy' exit: Report

Sir Tom Jones has no plans to return as a guest judge on The Voice after his departure from his regular role against his desire.

For those unversed, the 80-year-old singer had been serving as a judge on the TV talent show before he was recently dropped from his role against his will.

Now a report by The Sun suggested that the bosses want Tom to return for a cameo role as a "super guest judge."

But it won't be happening as an insider told the outlet, "It all got pretty messy and Tom and his team were furious about how things played out.

"ITV had hoped he would return in some capacity, but it isn’t happening."

The show is reportedly planning to call former Girls Aloud star Cheryl to the panel and a mini reunion between current judge Kelly Rowland with her former Destiny’s Child bandmate Michelle Williams.

"They are now hoping the big pull, along with the return of Cheryl, will be a mini reunion for Destiny’s Child."

The next season of The Voice will air on TV in 2027.

Previously, Tom clarified his departure from The Voice was made against his wish.

He said in a statement, "ITV made this decision - obviously a while ago, and I was told just recently. The reason given is because of a financial difficulty with insurance.

"They now say in the press they wanted to 'refresh' the show, and with a new coaching line-up there wouldn't be a chair for me."

He continued, "They are offering a much-reduced role where I would make an appearance but without being actually involved from the start, and I'm not thrilled about that.

"So the only thing I know right now, is that there's never a good time to fire an 86-year-old who's still pretty good at his job."