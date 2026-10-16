Why was Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor raid kept under wraps? Andrew drops

The world has been wondering for years why the situation involving Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was hidden to such a degree that even King Charles had no clue, rumour has it.

Finally, the answer is here, and comes directly from the Detective Chief Inspector who was in charge of the raids.

During the admission they said, “My investigative objectives are to secure relevant evidence in a timely and secure fashion. Failure to do so risks loss of evidence and a consequent loss of public trust and confidence in the investigation.”

According to The Sun, The director who has not been identified also said, “AMW and or his representatives may or may not be in a position to grant access to the premises, either way I cannot risk not have an appropriate legal power to achieve my objectives.”

And answer also came from Andrew’s camp, and was filled with attempts to refute the allegations.

“Such contact from (TVP) was plainly appropriate in circumstances of the media publicising its investigation,” the former Duke’s lawyers said, “There is no explanation in the application… of why there were reasonable grounds for that conclusion given the claimant’s good character, his public role as a former working member of the royal family, the intense public scrutiny to which he is subject, and the willingness expressed in respect of other investigations to assist the police and co-operate.”