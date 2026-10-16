James McAvoy names his hit film that keeps sending him paychecks: 'It was bonkers'
James McAvoy makes candid admission about his Hollywood eesiduals
James McAvoy has starred in hit movies over the three decades of his acting career but the actor revealed one film is still paying him off.
During McAvoy's recent appearance on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast for the promotion of his new movie California Schemin in which he debuted as director, the actor revealed he is planning to direct more than acting.
But the Narnia star joked that acting pays more though.
This prompted the host to rib the actor about his "sweet 'Wanted' money."
"Sweet, sweet 'Wanted' money,'" McAvoy jokingly agreed. "I don't get too much money from 'Wanted.'"
However, the Scots star admitted that while his residual income is generally inconsistent, there's one notable exception.
"The only one that really consistently pays me is 'Split,'" McAvoy revealed.
He explained, "Well, because we made it for — I think it was made for like six million or something like that."
"And let's say they spent 30 advertising it. In our first weekend, we made 40," McAvoy shared.
He added, "So, we were in profit. So, our first residual check came at the end of the first weekend. It was bonkers."
For those unversed, 2016 tells the story of three girls attempting to escape after being abducted by McAvoy's character, Kevin, who has 23 diagnosed distinct personalities. The film was directed by M. Night Shyamalan.
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