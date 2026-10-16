Kate Middleton 'plotting ways to embarrass' Meghan Markle? Friends reveal truth
Meghan Markle sees Kate Middleton's move as a 'calculated slap in the face'
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton's friends have reacted to the claims the future Queen ‘deliberately humiliated’ the Duchess by taking Princess Charlotte on the London Underground.
Royal expert has claimed that Meghan is convinced about it.
Kate surprised fellow commuters with her daughter Princess Charlotte when they took a rare ride on London’s subway system during a mother-daughter outing as Harry and Meghan continue battling over security in Britain.
Citing the sources, the insiders told royal expert Rob Shuter for his Naughty But Nice substack, “Meghan believes Catherine knew exactly what she was doing.”
“Meghan sees that as a calculated slap in the face.”
“The message Meghan heard was crystal clear: If Catherine can take her daughter on public transport, why can’t you?” the source explains to Rob.
Now, the friends of Kate have insisted the accusation is absurd.
The close insider told the expert, “Catherine doesn’t spend her days plotting ways to embarrass Meghan.”
The friend tells Rob, “She was enjoying time with Charlotte. Meghan wasn’t even part of the conversation. Catherine was being a mother, not sending a message, Meghan needs to understand that not everything revolves around her.”
-
Sir Tom Jones rules out 'The Voice' comeback after 'messy' exit: Report
-
James McAvoy names his hit film that keeps sending him paychecks: 'It was bonkers'
-
Why was Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor raid kept under wraps? Andrew drops
-
Selena Gomez gets candid about marriage advice by Taylor Swift
-
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Hollywood plans face new uncertainty
-
Prince Harry reaches out to Princess Eugenie for Meghan Markle
-
Olivia Rodrigo gushes over working with Chappell Roan on latest music
-
Kim Kardashian details how Kanye West marriage made her feel like ‘a project’
-
Mauricio Umansky reveals his true feelings about ex-wife Kyle Richards
-
Inside Meghan Markle’s war room: What’s happening & more
-
Tobey Maguire's ex wife gushes over actor's 'unconventional' but 'special' role in her wedding
-
Anna Faris breaks silence over 'Mom' creator Chuck Lorre's regret for casting her