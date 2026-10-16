Kate Middleton 'plotting ways to embarrass' Meghan Markle? Friends reveal truth

"Meghan needs to understand that not everything revolves around her.”

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton's friends have reacted to the claims the future Queen ‘deliberately humiliated’ the Duchess by taking Princess Charlotte on the London Underground.

Royal expert has claimed that Meghan is convinced about it.

Kate surprised fellow commuters with her daughter Princess Charlotte when they took a rare ride on London’s subway system during a mother-daughter outing as Harry and Meghan continue battling over security in Britain.

Citing the sources, the insiders told royal expert Rob Shuter for his Naughty But Nice substack, “Meghan believes Catherine knew exactly what she was doing.”

“Meghan sees that as a calculated slap in the face.”

“The message Meghan heard was crystal clear: If Catherine can take her daughter on public transport, why can’t you?” the source explains to Rob.

Now, the friends of Kate have insisted the accusation is absurd.

The close insider told the expert, “Catherine doesn’t spend her days plotting ways to embarrass Meghan.”

The friend tells Rob, “She was enjoying time with Charlotte. Meghan wasn’t even part of the conversation. Catherine was being a mother, not sending a message, Meghan needs to understand that not everything revolves around her.”