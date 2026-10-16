Colin Farrell gives rare look into son’s health struggles

Colin Farrell has opened up about his hopes and worries for his son James, providing an intimate look into their family's story and the legacy he's committed to creating for him.

The 50-year-old iconic actor, is preparing to launch a new foundation in honour of his eldest son, who has been living with a rare genetic condition for the past 20 years.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Colin openly discussed the incredible progress James has made throughout his life, while emphasising the need for enhanced support for adults with developmental disabilities.

James, 20, has Angelman syndrome, a rare neurogenetic disorder that affects movement, speech and cognitive development.

Explaining what drove him to establish the Colin Farrell Foundation, the actor shared that his son turning 20 had prompted him to reflect on what lies ahead.

"I suppose the reason why we're establishing the foundation now is that James is of an age – he's 20 – and he's had an extraordinary 20 years," he said.

"He works incredibly hard to achieve the most, quote unquote, menial of things, the most typical of things – benchmarks that we all experience as typical human beings who don't have any cognitive issues or developmental delays,” Colin added.

Paying tribute to his son's progress, he mentioned, "James has fought very hard to achieve certain benchmarks, and he's done incredibly well. He's a really well-adjusted, really happy young man. He's extraordinary, but now we're looking towards the rest of his life. What's the next chapter of James's life look like?"

However, Colin detailed that he is worried most by thought of James having to navigate his life without his parents.

"My fear would be, God forbid, if and when something happens to James's mother or to me, that James would be 30 or 40, and then he would have to go somewhere, into some kind of institute or some kind of residential care, and there'd be nobody there to call over, take him out and have lunch with him and all that."

Colin Farrell was certain that his foundation will transform the options available to families supporting adults with intellectual disabilities, providing advocacy, education and programmes designed to nurture greater independence.