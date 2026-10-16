Princess Anne seen in public after Harry and Meghan's joint appearance

Princess Anne on Friday attended the Guards Memorial Centenary Commemoration in London , marking exactly 100 years since the historic monument was first unveiled.

Acting as the Senior Colonel of the Foot Guards, the Princess Royal also laid a wreath at the memorial.

Anne was seen in public, a day after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first joint appearance since they returned to the United Kingdom.

Princess Anne, 75, is the late Queen Elizabeth's only daughter and a former Olympic equestrian.

On her 75th birthday in August, Buckingham Palace released a new photograph of the horse-loving princess, who is often credited with being the hardest-working member of the British royal family.

Born in 1950, two years after her brother, now King Charles, and two years before her mother would become monarch, Anne became renowned as a young princess for her rather brusque, plain-speaking public demeanour - reminiscent of her late father Prince Philip.

But she went on to gain acclaim for her horse-riding triumphs, becoming Britain's first royal Olympian when she competed at the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games.

More recently she has been lauded for her campaigning for domestic and international charities.

While other members of the Windsor family have become staple tabloid fodder, Anne has eschewed the limelight although she was involved in one of the most dramatic royal events of modern times when an armed man attempted to kidnap her near Buckingham Palace in 1974.