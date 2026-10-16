'It's full speed ahead': Meghan Markle, Harry's major plans revealed after royal-style comeback

“Nottingham was the test, and they believe they passed with flying colors."

A royal expert has revealed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry future plans in UK after they made their first joint appearance in Nottingham since moving back to Britain in August.

The royal couple spent the day in Nottingham, reconnecting with the community they have long supported.

The day marked a special homecoming for the Duke and Duchess, who first visited Nottingham together in December 2017.

Following this, royal expert Rob Shuter has exposed Meghan and Harry’s more royal-style engagements in the near future.

Citing the sources, the expert said, “Nottingham was the test, and they believe they passed with flying colors.

“The crowds cheered, the photographs looked fantastic, and Harry and Meghan are absolutely delighted. It’s full speed ahead!”

“You don’t need thousands to create a royal moment,” the close source explained and added, “You need cheering faces, handshakes and photographs that travel around the world.”

The insiders insist that’s precisely why Harry and Meghan returned to Britain in the first place.

“They didn’t come back just because they missed Britain,” the spy went on to claim, adding “They came back to reclaim their royal status.”

In Hollywood, Meghan and Harry are another celebrity couple, the insider said and continued, “In Britain, they’re a duke and duchess. That’s what makes them special, and they know it.”