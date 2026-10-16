Victoria Beckham exposes son Brookyln’s ‘obsessed’ wife Nicola Peltz? For what she ‘craves’

Victoria Beckham’s household has just been hit with yet another wave of public attention, and for the usually down-low family, its settling into one of their most familiar nightmares – since their estranged son Brookyln and his wife Nicola are involved.

Insight into all this ‘obsession’ with headlines, and the like has been shared with a well-placed insider.

He spoke about this, with Closer Online, and admitted, “Victoria is convinced that Nicola is chasing headlines.” Rumour has it she “thinks Nicola and Brooklyn turning up in the same places as the family time” and “time again is more than coincidence.”

In her eyes, it’s considered it ‘an obsession’ which is just being kept up with to keep herself in the spotlight.

They didn’t conclude there either. Instead, the insider admitted, “Victoria believes Nicola knows that much of the attention surrounding her comes from being married to Brooklyn.”

In their actual final words they said, “he thinks it’s the Beckham name that gives Nicola the level of notoriety she craves, and that keeping this feud alive guarantees she remains part of the conversation.”

Now for those unversed with Peltz, she is an American actress but more than that, she is an heiress to her billionaire businessman father Nelson Peltz.