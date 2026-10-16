Kate Middleton makes big announcement after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's visit

Kensington Palace shared a video message of Kate Middleton

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has announced a new project a day after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first joint appearance in Britain after returning from US.

Kensington Palace shared a video message of Kate Middleton, wherein she announced the project.

The palace shared the video with caption, “Childhood is a time of wonder, curiosity and discovery.

“Today, The Princess of Wales has commissioned @earlychildhood to take forward new work examining how nature can support the healthy development of babies and young children, with a new programme set to launch next year.”

It further said, “Supported by founding partner @theduchyofcornwall, the work will explore how nature, creativity and relationships can help nurture the social and emotional skills that underpin lifelong health and wellbeing.”

In her message, Kate says: “Nature is such an extraordinary environment for us all and, in this tech-driven, digital age, spending quality time outdoors has never been more important.”

Reacting to the project, royal expert Rebecca English said, “The Princess of Wales has today spoken from the heart about her lifelong initiative to better the lives of young children - urging parents to get youngsters to put down their phones and enjoy the great outdoors.”

The royal expert also revealed the video message, which is accompanied by three new portraits of the princess, was filmed yesterday in Cornwall, with the support of her husband, Prince William and his Duchy of Cornwall, and is part of a new Earlychildhood project.