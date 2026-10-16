Piers Morgan finally breaks silence on Meghan Markle, Harry's first joint appearance

Harry and his wife Meghan appeared together in public

Outspoken journalist Piers Morgan has strongly reacted to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first joint engagement in Britain, again calling the royal couple ‘grifters.’

Morgan took to X, formerly Twitter handle and tweeted after Meghan and Harry’s outing, “The Sussex grifters doing their pathetic royal tribute act yesterday, deliberately stealing media attention from the King & Queen’s visit to Wales where they met Aberfan survivors, is contemptible.”

He said, “How dare they just waltz back here to do even more damage to the Royal Family?”

Earlier, Harry and his wife Meghan appeared together in public on Thursday for the first time since they made a surprise return to Britain, revisiting the city (Nottingham in central England) where they made their maiden joint official engagement nine years ago.

Harry, the younger son of King Charles, and Meghan shocked the monarch and other members of the royal family when they relocated from California to England two months ago with their children Archie and Lilibet.

"It’s great to be back," Harry said. "Wonderful and great to be back ⁠in Nottingham, too."

They began by visiting a recording studio run by a youth and community charity which has received support from a £1.1 million ($1.46 million) donation announced by Harry last year.

The engagements concluded with a visit to another charity the couple have backed which supports young people and is linked to their previous visit in 2017.