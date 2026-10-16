Buckingham Palace expresses gratitude towards Jaguars after latest visit

NFL stars get the royal treatment at Buckingham Palace

By Syeda Waniya
Published October 16, 2026
Buckingham Palace expresses gratitude towards Jaguars after latest visit
Buckingham Palace expresses gratitude towards Jaguars after latest visit

Buckingham Palace welcomed the Jaguars stars.

This week, the professional American football team, Jacksonville Jaguars visited the royal residence, and now, the royal family has shared a special message on Instagram stories regarding the visit.

“Great to welcome the @jaguars to Buckingham Palace earlier this week!” the message read.

Buckingham Palace expresses gratitude towards Jaguars after latest visit

Meanwhile, the team offered some glimpses into their special visit through their own Instagram page, by posting a carousel, in which players could be seen posing outside the Palace alongside royal guards, while in another picture, they appeared to be having tea. Notably, the reception was attended by five Jaguars players.

As per the caption, the team thanked royals for the memorable experience, by writing, “We are tremendously grateful for @theroyalfamily’s hospitality as they welcomed us for tea at Buckingham Palace’s historic Centre Room!”

However, the royals also responded in the comment section, they wrote, “Thank you for coming!”

It is pertinent to mention here that the team, Jacksonville Jaguars was founded on November 30, 1993, and started playing in the NFL in 1995.

Moreover, the Jaguars are scheduled to face the Houston Texans at Wembley Stadium on October 18, 2026.

Syeda Waniya
Syeda Waniya is a reporter with one year of experience, covering films, streaming platforms, and celebrity culture. She analyses content trends and audience reception, providing thoughtful insights into what drives popularity in entertainment while presenting stories in a clear, engaging, and accessible format.
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