'Special Homecoming': Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share details of first joint appearance

“A Day in Nottingham: It’s Great to Be Back.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have shared the details of their first joint appearance in Britain as the released statement on their official website.

The post was released with title, “A Day in Nottingham: It’s Great to Be Back.”

In the statement, they say Harry and Meghan spent the day in Nottingham, reconnecting with the community they have long supported.

The day marked a 'special homecoming' for the Duke and Duchess, who first visited Nottingham together in December 2017.

Throughout the day, the strength of Nottingham’s community organisations was evident: in the young people finding their confidence, volunteers supporting their neighbours and the circle of support, where those who were once helped return to help others, they said.

“For The Duke and Duchess, returning to Nottingham was an opportunity to reconnect with a community close to their hearts and reflect on what comes next,” the statement says.

It continued across the work here, a common thread emerged: “opportunity grows through relationships built over time, the commitment of people who support one another, and places where everyone feels a sense of belonging.”

Earlier, Meghan Markle also shared stunning photos of their visit on her social media handle.