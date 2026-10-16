Victoria Beckham breaks through ‘incredibly strange’ part of Brookyln feud behind closed doors

Victoria Beckham is said to be suffering a great deal from the feud she’s in, with her son and daughter-in-law, and a new report just revealed what exactly it is that she’s come to understand about this.

The entire conversation happening alongside Closer Online, and was shared by a well placed source that is familiar with the dynamic.

According to their finding, Vic is simply just feeling ‘incredibly strange’ at this point. Because even though her son Brooklyn has ‘made it clear’ that he doesn’t want a relationship with his family, yet broth he and Nicola, his wife, keep ‘finding themselves’ in the same places.

Its also being said, “they’re close enough for everybody to write about the feud again, but never close enough for Brooklyn to visit his family.”

The source also referenced one incident that burned Vic the worst. Especially because of the memories she’s traditionally had at places like Victoria’s Fashion Week.

So, the fact that Brooklyn was MIA makes her feel like it was “a very pointed snub.” The source explains, “if Brooklyn had been in LA, that would have been one thing. But knowing he and Nicola were just down the road attending other fashion events made it hurt much more.”

Before concluding the source also admitted, “[Vic] feels Nicola is obsessed with everything she does. There’s very little incentive for her to let this feud die because every time something like this happens, it becomes another huge story.”

Now for those unversed with Peltz, she is an American actress but more than that, she is an heiress to her billionaire businessman father Nelson Peltz.