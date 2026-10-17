Kate Cassidy posts never-before-seen photo of Liam Payne to recall 'last moment together' on death anniversary

Kate Cassidy has paying another tribute to her late boyfriend, Liam Payne, this year on the second anniversary of his death.

The former One Direction singer died on October 16, 2024, after a fall from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, leaving behind his son, Bear, whom he shares with Cheryl.

Cassidy, an influencer, had been with Payne for about two years. She was in South America with him in the days before his death and had gone to see his bandmate Niall Horan’s concert. On October 14, she flew home to Florida to look after their dog, Nala. She did not know it would be the last time she saw him.

On Instagram, Cassidy shared photos and videos of Payne. One clip shows him smiling with his arms out under a rainbow, with the caption “I love you forever & always.”

Another, labeled “2 years,” shows the two laughing in a field as he lifts her into the air.

She wrote, “Treasure every moment with the people you love. Forever grateful this was our last hour, our last video, our last moment together. Until the next life. I’ll see you again one day.”

On her Instagram Story, she shared a photo from their first holiday in Turkey and a selfie from their Paris hotel room with the Eiffel Tower behind them.

She also posted a new photo of Payne in a black coat, writing, “2 years gone without you here but an eternity of memories.”

Cassidy often shares her grief online. She has said the couple planned to marry. A week after his death, she posted a handwritten note from Payne that read, “Me and Kate to marry within a year/engaged & 2gether 4ever 444.”

He wrote it weeks before he died, and she later got “444” tattooed, as it was an “angel number” that held meaning for them.