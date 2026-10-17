Ethan Hawke tells Drew Barrymore 'we never dated' as they meet on her talk show

Ethan Hawke says he can’t believe he and Drew Barrymore never dated, and he's said it to her face.

Hawke, 55, made the admission on Friday during The Drew Barrymore Show, where he told host Barrymore, 51, “I can’t remember a time in my life when I was not aware of you,” to which she replied, “That’s how I feel about you!”

Hawke then said, “What I can’t believe is that we never dated, you know?” Barrymore joked, “Where were you?” She added that every other girl on the planet would have given anything to date him.

Hawke said that in the ’90s, he would go to parties thinking, “Maybe Drew will be there.” When she asked why he never just called, he said he wanted to play it cool and let it happen naturally. “I thought, you know, something magic would happen.”

“And look what happened — nothing!” Barrymore said. Hawke agreed: “We’re meeting on a talk show.”

Hawke has been married to his wife, Ryan, since 2008. She once worked as a nanny for his children from his marriage to Uma Thurman.

They were not romantically involved then, but they reconnected a year after his divorce from Thurman and began dating. They have two daughters, Clementine and Indiana. Hawke also shares daughter Maya and son Levon Roan with Thurman.

Barrymore shares daughters Olive and Frankie with ex-husband Will Kopelman, whom she divorced in 2016. She was previously married to bar owner Jeremy Thomas and comedian Tom Green.