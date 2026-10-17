Kim Kardashian reveals she ‘never danced since’ traumatic ‘DWTS’ experience

Kim Kardashian was left “traumatized” after DWTS

The reality TV star participated in season 7 of Dancing With The Stars in 2008, where her partner was Mark Ballas. Notably, her journey only lasted three weeks before her elimination.

Now, in a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kim admitted that she was struggling with shyness and self doubt at the time and even prayed to be sent home.

“I would honestly cry in my trailer, like, every single night, praying to get kicked off,” Kim said.

“It was so hard for me.” she continued, “I was so shy to do it. I couldn’t get over myself. I couldn’t get into it because I was just so shy. I never danced again. Like, actually — I’ve never danced since.”

“I am traumatized. No, it’s traumatized me for life,” Kim further admitted.

The Kardashians star said, “I can’t even watch,” that show, and she revisited her performances, three weeks earlier, during a family poker night on “big movie screen.”

She went on to say, “Thank God that it’s so old that it’s pixelated. There’s no HD version of it on YouTube. ... But, you know what, I got up and went in front of the screen and I remembered some of my moves. I wished that I had the confidence that I do now. Because I told my sisters, ‘Could you imagine if we did a Kardashian-Jenner whole season of all of us, competing against each other on Dancing with the Stars?’”

While the host, Jimmy Kimmel appeared to like the idea, and called it a “fantastic idea.”

“Isn’t that amazing?” Kim added.