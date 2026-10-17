Kate Middleton teases Prince Harry with personal message hours after Duke, Meghan's plans come to light?

Prince Harry and Kate Middleton were once very close

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has shared her personal message of ‘Good luck’ hours after a royal expert revealed the plans of Meghan and Harry following their first joint appearance.

Royal expert Rob Shuter has revealed Meghan and Harry future plans in UK after they made their first joint appearance in Nottingham since moving back to Britain in August.

The royal couple spent the day in Nottingham, reconnecting with the community they have long supported.

The day marked a special homecoming for the Duke and Duchess, who first visited Nottingham together in December 2017.

Following this, royal expert Rob Shuter has exposed Meghan and Harry’s more royal-style engagements in the near future.

Citing the sources, the expert said, “Nottingham was the test, and they believe they passed with flying colors.

Hours after Meghan and Harry’s plans came to light, Kensington Palace released Kate Middleton’s personal message on social media.

Kate says, “Wishing the England Men's, Women's and Wheelchair Rugby League teams the very best as they travel to Australia for the Rugby League World Cup.

“Good luck to all the players, coaches and support staff representing England on the world stage.”

The message was shared with initial of Catherine, which show it was released personally by the Princess of Wales.

Kate was appointed as the royal patron of the Rugby Football Union (RFU) and the Rugby Football League (RFL) in England back in 2022.

The Princess became the patron of English rugby, taking roles previously held by Prince Harry.

Harry handed back the honorary roles when he stepped down as a working member of the Royal Family.