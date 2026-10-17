Kelly Clarkson reveals heartfelt gesture for mom at Great Wall of China

Kelly Clarkson just opened up about how she carried her mother, Jeanne Taylor, on her shoulders so they could visit the Great Wall of China.

During a recent interview on the Las Culturistas podcast with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang, the Since U Been Gone hitmaker discussed a recent trip she made to Beijing with her family.

While Kelly really wanted to climb the UNESCO World Heritage Site, her mom was recovering from knee surgery and needed to use a cane to walk up the "crazy" steps.

"I was like, 'We did not come all the way to Beijing, to the Great Wall, for you to just look at (the steps),'" she recalled.

Kelly continued, "I was like, 'We're going to get up there.' And so, all these people were watching me. My mom was on my shoulders. I was literally underneath of her, just pushing her up the stairs 'cause like you have to get on the Wall... So, we got her up there. But I think (locals) were like, 'Crazy Americans,'... it was hilarious."

Clarkson emphasised that she loved the journey and was amazed by how many people offered to help her.

"With the moms or grandmas or whatever, everybody is like everybody is so polite and everybody is so helpful and everybody it's like that you almost it's like such a level of respect for your elders. I loved that," the 44-year-old further mentioned.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Kelly Clarkson also revealed that she loves riding rollercoasters - except for Thunderhead, a wooden roller coaster located at the Dollywood amusement park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

"My sister and I rode together and I thought, 'Well, at least I'm going to die with her,'" she laughed while recalling her fun time.