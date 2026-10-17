Melissa Gilbert reacts as husband Timothy Busfield scores major legal victory
A judge in New Mexico dismissed a child sexual abuse case against Timothy Busfield
Melissa Gilbert has broken her silence after a New Mexico judge dismissed the indictment against her husband, Timothy Busfield, regarding allegations of child sexual abuse.
Following the verdict, the 62-year-old actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a cryptic message with her fans.
“So shines a good deed in a weary world,” the message read.
For those unaware, Timothy scored a major legal victory on Friday as the judge dismissed that sexual assault case against him.
“The prosecuting attorney failed to act in a fair and impartial manner, including the failure to properly instruct the grand jury on the law for calling witnesses and in instructing the grand jurors on a procedure that effectively withheld requested witnesses,” Judge Joseph Montano wrote in court documents, as per US Weekly.
“In doing so, the grand jury proceedings were conducted in a manner that violated grand jury statutes designed to protect the structural integrity of our grand jury system and the presumption of prejudice applies," the judge added.
The 69-year-old actor was accused of touching a child actor inappropriately on the set of The Cleaning Lady.
Shortly after her husband’s arrest, a spokesperson for Melissa issued a statement.
“During this period, her focus is on supporting and caring for their very large family as they navigate this moment. Melissa stands with and supports her husband and will address the public at an appropriate time," a rep said at that time.
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