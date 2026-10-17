Harry, Meghan pursuing separate careers after returning to Britain

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pursuing separate careers after returning to Britain

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been leading separate professional lives since returning to the UK.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex relocated to Britain from Montecito, California, in late August.

The couple’s first joint engagement in the UK took place in Nottingham on Thursday, October 15.

Insiders now claim that Harry and Meghan are living separate lives in the UK. Sources indicate that Harry is concentrating on charitable work, while Markle is pursuing commercial ventures.

"Harry and Meghan have reached a point where their individual ambitions are taking them in quite different directions, and they're no longer approaching their professional lives as a package deal," a source claimed.

The confidant further said, "Harry remains deeply invested in charitable causes, supporting veterans and maintaining the kind of public-service role he's always considered central to his identity. Meghan, meanwhile, is increasingly focused on building her own commercial ventures, exploring opportunities in entertainment and establishing herself independently of the royal institution."

"Their return to Britain hasn't changed those fundamental differences. If anything, it's made them more apparent because they're now trying to establish two distinct careers while adjusting to a completely different family environment," the insider continued. "They are now living essentially separate lives as Harry is comfortable being the public face of charitable initiatives, whereas Meghan wants greater freedom to pursue projects that interest her personally, without feeling obligated to accompany him everywhere."



"That inevitably means spending more time working separately, attending different events and operating within different professional circles. It's a significant departure from the united public partnership people became accustomed to seeing during their time as working royals," a tipster added.