'Prince Harry has an even bigger ambition'

Meghan and Harry spent the day in Nottingham

A royal expert has disclosed Meghan and Harry’s near future plans in Britain after their first joint appearance, saying the Duke has ‘even bigger ambition.’

Citing the royal insiders, royal expert Rob Shuter has said Meghan and Harry didn’t come back just because “they missed Britain.”

“They came back to reclaim their royal status. In Hollywood, they’re another celebrity couple. In Britain, they’re a duke and duchess. That’s what makes them special, and they know it.”

Moreover, the sources told the Naughty But Nice substack, “Plus, Harry has an even bigger ambition”.

The expert explained, “William can have the glamorous premieres with Tom Cruise. Harry wants ordinary people. Diana was the People’s Princess. Harry wants to become the People’s Prince.”

Rob also said and there’s little the Palace can do to stop them.

“They don’t need to be working royals to look like working royals.”

Nottingham was the audition. Now comes the royal encore!

In the same post, Rob said Meghan and Harry spent the day in Nottingham, reconnecting with the community they have long supported.

The day marked a special homecoming for the Duke and Duchess, who first visited Nottingham together in December 2017.

Following this, royal expert Rob Shuter has exposed Meghan and Harry’s more royal-style engagements in the near future.

Citing the sources, the expert said, “Nottingham was the test, and they believe they passed with flying colors.