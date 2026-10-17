'Hilarious': Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive massive support from anti-monarchy group

Readers believe Meghan and Harry should not be allowed to undertake these kinds of engagements.

The Anti-monarchy group Republic has extended support to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry amid calls they 'should not be allowed to carry out faux royal tours.'

According to the Mirror, the outlet conducted a survey and asked its readers if the couple should be allowed to carry out these quasi-royal engagements.

The outlet says after more than 5,000 responses, an extraordinary 93 percent of readers believe Meghan and Harry should not be allowed to undertake these kinds of engagements.

The Mirror shared its report on X, formerly Twitter handle, which has caught the attention of Graham Smith, the chief of the Anti-monarchy group.

He commented on the survey and dubbed it ‘hilarious.’

Smith said, “This is hilarious. Will they ban them from walking down the street and talking to people? All this handwringing suggests there’s something official and special about William and Kate walking down the street and talking to people.”

The group’s support came after Harry and his wife Meghan appeared together in public on Thursday for the first time since they made a surprise return to Britain, revisiting the city where they made their maiden joint official engagement nine years ago.

Harry, the younger son of King Charles, and Meghan shocked the monarch and other members of the royal family when they relocated from California to England two months ago with their children Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5.