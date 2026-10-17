Miranda Lambert gushes over Ella Langley as ‘Choosin’ Texas’ marks a year of success

Miranda Lambert just admitted that she loves to perform Ella Langley’s smash hit Choosin’ Texas for fans.

In a recent interview for The New York Times' Popcast podcast, the country singer-songwriter reflected on the success of the track, which she co-wrote with Langley, Luke Dick, and Joybeth Taylor.

Lambert shared that fans often stop her and ask why she didn't record Choosin' Texas herself, and she explained that it is Langley's song and she is happy to sing it at concerts.

"I'm like, 'That's an Ella song’ and I sing it every night and I love it," she smiled.

She continued, "And also, that's passing the torch. That's what the point is. Like go, go, go do the damn thing. I did the damn thing and I'm still doing it and I want to come along for your ride, and you should come along for mine and so should Lainey (Wilson) and so should all the Kacey (Musgraves). Like, let's go. Let's go. There's plenty (of opportunities)."

In addition, Lambert recalled how Choosin' Texas sort of "wrote itself" when they were in the studio.

"That one is just like it's a piece of our DNA. There's this nostalgia to it and it's like her love for country and my love for country," the 42-year-old explained.

"And what I love about the story in Choosin' Texas is that (the main character) loses. You know, (the love interest) didn't really do anything wrong. She just didn't win. And I like the vulnerability of that. And that's, I think, a quite relatable feeling for people who can allow themselves to be that vulnerable,” Miranda Lambert further said of Ella Langley’s song.

Choosin' Texas spent 24 weeks on top of the Billboard Hot 100, which broke Mariah Carey's record held by All I Want for Christmas Is You.