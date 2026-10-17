King Charles warned about his reconciliation plans for Prince William, Harry

The kindest thing King Charles and his courtiers could do is make no attempt at a reunion and simply make sure the door is left open.

King Charles has been issued a warning over his plans for his warring sons Prince William and Harry’s reconciliation.

There are claims, the King wants to “heal the rift” between William and Harry with a service to honor their late mother, Princess Diana.

The 30th anniversary of Princess Diana is next August — and the King has “raised no objection” to a Thanksgiving service for his ex-wife, per the report.

Amid these claims, a royal expert, citing the sources, has dubbed efforts of Harry and Wililam’s possible reunion next year to mark a major event a “mistake.”

The expert said the meeting between the two should not be rushed.

Royal expert Max Pemberton has said, “I can’t help feeling this is a mistake. In my experience, trying to engineer a reconciliation between people who aren’t ready for one almost never works, and, with emotions running high, the anniversary of a parent’s death is about the worst setting imaginable.”

He went on saying, “Perhaps the kindest thing the King and his courtiers could do is make no attempt at a reunion and simply make sure the door is left open.

“If the brothers do find their way back to each other, it will be because they both chose to, in their own time, and that, in my experience, is the only kind of reconciliation that lasts.”