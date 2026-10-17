Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's secret plan to win back UK exposed
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved back to UK in August after spending six years in California
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new plan to win back the hearts of the British public has been revealed.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently attended charitable events in Nottingham. As soon as they arrived at the venue, the crowd welcomed them with slogans, embraces, handshakes, and gifts.
It is believed that the reception has greatly pleased Harry and Meghan, who are determined to win the hearts of the British people through "low-key public engagements.
A friend of the Sussex couple told Daily Mail’s editor that “They are making efforts to re-enter slowly with humility and hope to win support that way."
“There is no intention to thumb a nose at the King or cause irritation. This sort of work is what makes Harry happy, it is in his DNA. It is nothing to do with relations with the Royal Family," he continued.
The friend further said, “They can achieve great support for charities and intend to do so. There will be more days like [Thursday] going forward."
He added that “people want the old Harry."
The couple's friend also revealed that Harry and Meghan are also now looking for a new property in the UK.
"I know that they have an agent looking at what is available for them in terms of houses and he is sending everything which might suit to their team to look at virtually. I think it’s about to go up a notch," he said.
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